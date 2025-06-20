Logo
President’s Day May Be Over But These Can’t-Miss Amazon Deals Are Still Live

From powerful speakers to cozy upgrades, these deals are the perfect excuse to treat yourself for less.

ByJoe Tilleli
Yesterday was Presidents Day, but that doesn't mean the long weekend savings need to end. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your tech, refresh your home, or grab a few practical everyday essentials, this is it. From smart displays and wireless speakers to cozy home upgrades and handy car accessories, there’s something for just about everyone at a discounted price.

Presidents Day Deals Still Live | Amazon

We’ve rounded up a lineup of standout products that are still on sale today. Whether you’re treating yourself to a new gadget, organizing your space, or picking up a gift, President’s Day is the perfect excuse to grab it while it’s marked down. Don’t wait too long — these deals won’t stick around forever.

Amazon Echo Show 11

The Echo Show 11 features a vibrant 11-inch Full HD display that’s perfect for streaming shows, following recipes, or jumping on video calls. With Alexa built in, you can control your smart home, check the weather, and manage your day completely hands-free. The adjustable screen makes it easy to get the perfect viewing angle anywhere in your home.

See for $180 at Amazon


Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 keeps tabs on your workouts, sleep, and heart rate while offering personalized coaching insights. With Bluetooth connectivity and smart notifications, it helps you stay connected without constantly checking your phone.

See for $326 at Amazon


Sonos Era 300

The Sonos Era 300 delivers immersive, room-filling sound with support for spatial audio. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any space while packing seriously impressive power. With WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, streaming your favorite playlists is quick and effortless.

See for $380 at Amazon


TAZATA Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This rugged portable Bluetooth speaker pumps out powerful sound with up to 120W peak output, making it great for parties or outdoor hangouts. Its durable design is built to handle adventures, and the wireless connectivity keeps setup simple. Big sound, no complicated wires.

See for $62 at Amazon


Cordless Electric Lunch Box

This cordless electric lunch box lets you enjoy a hot meal anywhere without needing a microwave. The rechargeable design makes it perfect for work, travel, or road trips. Just plug it in ahead of time, and it heats your food evenly and conveniently. It even doubles as a power bank to charge your phone.

See for $74 at Amazon


Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

This compact portable air compressor makes it easy to top off tires at home or on the go. It’s suitable for cars, motorcycles, bikes, and even sports equipment. The lightweight, cordless design means you can stash it in your trunk and be ready for unexpected low-pressure situations.

See for $15 at Amazon


Air Mattress with Rechargeable Built-in Electric Pump

This air mattress features a built-in rechargeable pump that inflates and deflates quickly with minimal effort. Its supportive structure provides a comfortable night’s sleep, whether you’re camping or hosting guests. Easy to pack and store, it’s a practical upgrade from traditional air beds.

See for $65 at Amazon


3-Tier Liquor Bottle Display Shelf

This 3-tier display shelf keeps liquor bottles neatly organized while showing them off in style. Its stepped design makes it easy to see and grab your favorite bottle. Perfect for countertops or home bars, it adds a clean, elevated look to your setup.

See for $16 at Amazon


FD Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo offers a comfortable typing experience with a clean, modern design. The reliable wireless connection reduces cable clutter, and the auto-sleep feature helps conserve battery life. It’s a simple, budget-friendly upgrade for home or office setups.

See for $20 at Amazon


Qyzue Bone Conduction Headphones

These bone conduction headphones let you enjoy music while keeping your ears open to your surroundings. The lightweight, waterproof design makes them great for workouts, runs, and outdoor activities. With Bluetooth connectivity, you get wireless freedom without sacrificing awareness.

See for $10 at Amao


Bissell Pet Hair Vacuum

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is designed specifically for homes with furry friends. It features powerful suction and specialized tools to lift stubborn pet hair from carpets, upholstery, and stairs. Tangle-free brush technology helps reduce hair wrap, making cleanup faster and less frustrating.

See for $150 at Amazon


UGG Euphoria Faux Fur Throw Blanket

The UGG Euphoria Faux Fur Throw Blanket brings ultra-soft comfort with a luxe, reversible design. It’s cozy enough for chilly nights but stylish enough to elevate your living room or bedroom décor. Perfect for curling up on the couch or adding a warm finishing touch to your space.

See for $55 at Amazon


