Sedona 3-Pc. Stainless Steel Stock Pots | $105 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND



The summer BBQ is on the horizon, and it’s time to get ready . You may be the happy host ready to grill, roast, and cook for all your lovely guests. Even if you just have a large family, a sturdy set of Stainless Steel Stock Pots is a must. This three-piece set from Sedona is 30 % off and ready for all your tasty recipes.

Advertisement

These mirror-finished pots come in three sizes depending on the brood you need to feed. Eight, twelve, and sixteen quarts are the sizes, and each comes with its own self-sealing glass lid for ultimate deliciousness. Being glass means you can peek in and check to make sure everything is going as planned. The base of these pots is designed to heat evenly, leaving no spots cold or undercooked. The pots will work with any kitchen setup: gas, electric, ceramic, and glass cooktops. You can’t pop these in the oven, though. Sorry. It is also recommended that you hand wash them. They do come with a thirty-day manufacturer’s warranty as a nice just in case.