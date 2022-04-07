Prestee 20oz Plastic Wine Glasses Set | $18 | Amazon | Promo 10RHGUKO

The weather is getting warmer, and little get-togethers and parties are on their way. It’s a great time to restock for any events you might be hosting, and grabbing this Prestee 20oz Plastic Wine Glasses Set for $18 is a great shout. The set has 12 shatterproof clear glasses which are ideal for parties, weddings, the beach, or just anywhere you might need some extra glasses. All you need to do is enter the promo code 10RHGUKO at the checkout and you’ll knock 10% off of the full price.