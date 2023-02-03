It's all consuming.
Prepare for Spring With a Lovely Little Garden With the Help of These Raise Beds for 20% off

These 17" raised beds are modular in design to best fit your garden.

Joe Tilleli
Raised Garden Bed | $200 | Amazon
We’re still bracing the cold for a couple more months, but why not get ahead of the game and prepare for a nice little backyard project for when the temperature warms up? These raised garden beds are wonderful for growing flowers and vegetables alike. The modular design means you can assemble them together in a shape and size that best fits your garden area. Also if you’re over 30 like me, the raised height of them will be a huge blessing for your back and knees. Right now you can get the 17" tall garden beds for 20% off.

