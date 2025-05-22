Prep for Summer Hosting With the Home Depot’s Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day Sale | The Home Depot

Spring may be cleaning season, but the summer months are for home improvement. With The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale, you can upgrade anything from your grill to your patio furniture, which is perfect for anyone planning to host a cookout this summer. Fourth of July, Juneteenth, Memorial Day itself, a random Saturday afternoon – there’s bound to come a time in these next couple of months when you want to call some people over for dogs, burgers, and beers. Also, be sure to shop for indoor products to score deals like up to $1,200 off appliances and up to 55% off hand and power tools. (FYI, that last category is calling your name if you want to make this the one year you don’t buy your Father’s Day gift at the very last minute.) The sale ends May 26 – duh, Memorial Day – but if you act by the end of today, you can get up to 55% off select appliances, air circulation, and floor care products. Free delivery included!