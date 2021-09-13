Pre-Order Care Bear Collection | Fun.com



If you’re of a certain age, you probably grew up with the sweet and inspiring friendships of the Care Bears. I myself had a Good Luck Bear pillow that was handed down to me by my older cousin. This new collection designed by Fun.com brings all that nostalgia back and allows you to share it with a new generation.

With eight different items in this collection, there is something to bring your little ones into the colorful world of these awesome ‘80s bears. There’s a tent to hide away and camp out inside. A vibrant rainbow rug to give your space a boost of bright hues. And a cute cushy bean bag to elevate any room’s comfort level. But out of all them , I’m loving the bear pillows; they remind me so much of the one I grew up with. As a fan of Grumpy Bear, this might be added to my office setup .

These are all expected to ship on October 10.