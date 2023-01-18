Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale

Annual Cozy Sale | 15% Off | Buffy
Buffy makes sustainable bedding and pillows that keep you comfy, and keep Earth comfy too. Their fluff is made of recycled plastic, their eucalyptus lycocell uses less water to make, and their sheets are oh-so cooling and comforting. Right now, you can take 15% off their bestsellers at the annual Cozy Sale. Check ‘em out!
Classic Bundle - Queen | $484
Buffy’s comforters are “internet famous,” like your cousin who makes dance TikToks. No, really, this marked-down set includes the machine washable cloud comforter, duvet cover, cotton sheet set, and cloud pillows.
Breeze Sheet Set | $170
Buffy’s Breeze sheets are made with Tencell eucalyptus lyocell, with a 300 count sateen weave. The dyes are skin safe and botanical, and the overall set is cooling and dreamy.
Linen Sheet Set | $238
Buffy’s linen sheets are made with sustainable hemp fibers. That means they are biodegradable and compostable. Good for the environment, and breathable comfort for you!
Wiggle Pillow | $85
Buffy’s signature Wiggle Pillow is a better body pillow: one that is flexible and encompasses your whole bod. You can even knot it, if that helps you chillax better. The Wiggle Pillow is 8” x 82”, and looks artful, thrown onto the couch.
Cloud Pillow | $47
Buffy’s other signature pillow is the eco-friendly Cloud Pillow. Choose from three firmnesses and sink into the marshmallowy fill, knowing this dreamy pillow is good for the environment too.