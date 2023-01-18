It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale

Try cuddling up to new bedding and nice pillows this winter.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Annual Cozy Sale | 15% Off | Buffy
Annual Cozy Sale | 15% Off | Buffy
Photo: Buffy

Annual Cozy Sale | 15% Off | Buffy

Buffy makes sustainable bedding and pillows that keep you comfy, and keep Earth comfy too. Their fluff is made of recycled plastic, their eucalyptus lycocell uses less water to make, and their sheets are oh-so cooling and comforting. Right now, you can take 15% off their bestsellers at the annual Cozy Sale. Check ‘em out!

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Classic Bundle - Queen | $484

Image for article titled Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Buffy’s comforters are “internet famous,” like your cousin who makes dance TikToks. No, really, this marked-down set includes the machine washable cloud comforter, duvet cover, cotton sheet set, and cloud pillows.

Advertisement

Breeze Sheet Set | $170

Image for article titled Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Reserve
Up to $100 credit
Samsung Reserve

Reserve the next gen Samsung device
All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device.

Advertisement

Buffy’s Breeze sheets are made with Tencell eucalyptus lyocell, with a 300 count sateen weave. The dyes are skin safe and botanical, and the overall set is cooling and dreamy.

Linen Sheet Set | $238

Image for article titled Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale
Photo: Buffy
Advertisement

Buffy’s linen sheets are made with sustainable hemp fibers. That means they are biodegradable and compostable. Good for the environment, and breathable comfort for you!

Wiggle Pillow | $85

Image for article titled Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale
Photo: Buffy
Advertisement

Buffy’s signature Wiggle Pillow is a better body pillow: one that is flexible and encompasses your whole bod. You can even knot it, if that helps you chillax better. The Wiggle Pillow is 8” x 82”, and looks artful, thrown onto the couch.

Cloud Pillow | $47

Image for article titled Pillows, Sheets, and More Are 15% Off at Buffy’s Annual Cozy Sale
Photo: Buffy
Advertisement

Buffy’s other signature pillow is the eco-friendly Cloud Pillow. Choose from three firmnesses and sink into the marshmallowy fill, knowing this dreamy pillow is good for the environment too. 

HomeHome Goods