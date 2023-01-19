Optimize Your Kitchen Storage With These Cool Amazon Finds

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Here’s the deal: if you actually like being in your kitchen, you’ll cook more. If you know where everything is at all times, you won’t feel distress when you’re looking for the paprika. If you are frustrated, we got you. We found some cool tools for kitchen organization at Amazon, and we’ll show you how you can use them to optimize your kitchen.

If your apartment kitchen is criminally small, as many are, you’ll need to get crafty with the storage space. This slide-on shelf is great for storing the shelf-stable stuff you use all the time—from spices to peanut butter. No assembly required: this can clip onto cabinets 0.75" thick.

This little magnetic basket works similarly to optimize your kitchen space. It fits on the fridge right next to your stove for cooking utensils and small, precious bottles of olive oil, or for holding frequently snacked snacks.

These airtight containers are designed to hold bulk items like flour or sugar. Because we’ve all left a messy bag of flour in the pantry and regretted it. For home bakers, these make it easy to scoop out and level the volume you need for a recipe.

And, if you want to decant your entire pantry into airtight, stackable, label-friendly containers , more power to you. This set of 24 is only $35 with the current sale and coupon. These types of containers make it easy to stack in your cabinets and check what food you currently have.

Something you’ll hear interior designers talk about a lot is “verticality.” That means building interest as you look up, rather than keeping the eye lines flat. This organizer keeps your favorite pots and pans within an arm’s length, while freeing up counter and cabinet space.

Basic? Yes. Does it keep all your silverware in one, organized place? Absolutely. You can store eating utensils here and cooking utensils in one of the suggested wall-mounted racks. It is all about knowing where your stuff is.

And don’t forget beneath the kitchen sink. Though these are suitable for most pantry cabinets, these drawers slide out so you can peep your cleaning supplies at a moment’s notice. This will probably free up space to store your KitchenAid mixer in your lower cabinets.

And if you are not blessed with a dishwasher, fear not. This caddy is a great resource for washing dishes. Store soap, sponges, and let it all drip into the removable drip pan. No messes on the dishes, and none on your counter either.