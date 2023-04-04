It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Online Only: Take Up to 30% Off Furniture at Target

Refresh your home with new pieces for every room—online only!

By
Erin O'Brien
Online Only: Take up to 30% off furniture for every room at Target.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Weeooo, weeooo, Sound the Target alarm: we got an online-only sale coming through! This lovely sale runs for most of April and lets you take up to 30% off furniture big and small—like this elegant armchair and corner computer desk. Then you got a home office brewin’!

Up to 30% Off Furniture | Target

This faux-leather upholstered bed is also a wonderful deal—and is online only, so its 20% off is workin’ hard. I know you love walking around Target, but trust me—staying home and shopping from your computer is going to pay off—up to 30% off, in fact.

