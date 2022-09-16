Discover Samsung

Spring cleaning? No no no, that's like 6 months away. You need to clean more frequently than that. Try Fall cleaning with a brand new vacuum cleaner. As we reach the end of the week, there are still some exciting deals coming out from the Discover Samsung sales event. And you guessed it. Some of those deals are on vacuums.

Okay, no more messing around with messes. The Bespoke Jet will handle nearly everything you run it over across multiple floor types. The all-in-one clean station allows you to empty the entire dustbin with just a single button press. Get it for $50 today.

We love those pesky pets but they tend to leave a ton of hair and dander wherever they go. The Jet 60 is a pet vacuum that can get into every nook and cranny even the most mischievous of cats may find themselves exploring. Comes with two batteries which can add up to 80 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.

Cleaning up your own mess is for people with good hearts and self-awareness. But it’s okay to be lazy and let the robots clean up your mess. At least until they achieve self-awareness. In the meantime, enjoy sitting on the couch, browsing TikTok, as this Jet Bot+ navigates your multiple floor types with optimized suction while adhering to strict maps of where to and not to clean your home. That’s $100 off.

