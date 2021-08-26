Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 | Up to $1, 000 Off | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In



Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this month at their Unpacked event and are running one hell of a promotion for new and existing customers. When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. min. before discounts) and trade-in an eligible smartphone, you can get your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to $1,000 off. Considering the base price of the phone is $1,800, this quite the deal . That’s over a 50% discount. And i f you’re already an AT&T customer, really all you’re looking at is giving them your old phone for this new one (provided your old phone meets certain criteria).

Advertisement

If you missed the Unpacked event or just haven’t seen this phone anywhere yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a phone that can flip outward like opening a book to revealing a large 7.6" tablet display. What’s remarkable about the Z Fold 3 is it’s showcasing Samsung’s first Under Display Camera, meaning that when unfolded, there will be now pesky misshapen bezel. All screen. All the time. It’s also compatible with the S Pen for easy editing, notetaking, or what-have-you which is excellent for its multi-window view which allows for up to three apps to be open side by side.

Disclaimer: Req’s purchase on installment plan & qual. wireless svc. Well-qualified customers only. Restr’s apply.