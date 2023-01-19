It's all consuming.
Mamma Mia: The Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi Is 15% Off at Wayfair

This deal includes the Aeroccino milk frother! Fancy.

Erin O'Brien
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi | $232 | 15% Off | Wayfair
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Pod coffee doesn’t have to be boring! In fact, Nespresso pods are home to a whole lot of delicious flavors in both coffee and espresso form. This Nespresso Vertuo machine is a 15% off bundle that includes the Aeroccino Milk Frother—so you can try to make all your foamed-milk favorites. Since the Nespresso machine recognizes the coffee and espresso pods by reading the barcode, it optimizes the brew for the best-tasting coffee possible. The Aeroccino frother is a nice bonus; using cold milk, it can froth hot or cold milk to a delicious foam for your homemade lattes. This 15% off bundle is not a deal to miss! Make those mornings better! 

