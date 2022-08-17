KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | $400 | 11% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Wow! T he KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is 11% off at Bed Bath & Beyond! These rarely-on-sale stand mixers make you feel like a total pro in the kitchen. T he possibilities are endless! Maybe (finally) you’ll learn how to make bread—the included dough hook does all the laborious kneading . 10-speed controls whisk, whip, and knead while the KitchenAid’s rubber feet hold everything in place. The attachments and bowl are dishwasher safe, so all you have to do is wait wistfully for your sourdough loaf to emerge from the oven . Look, you already know this is a sought-after kitchen item—so nab this for $400 and take pride in your new delicious treats!