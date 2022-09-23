E ufy Security Garage-Control Cam | $75 | 20% Off | Amazon | Promo Code: EUFYGARAGE5

Dang it, you left the garage door open again! No worries, since Eufy’s Security Garage Control Cam lets you control your garage door using smart home technology. Take $20 when you clip the coupon, PLUS an extra $5 with the exclusive code EUFYGARAGE5—and you’ll feel in control of your home no matter where you are . Watch over your garage with real-time alerts on the garage door opening and closing, and see more of the room with 2K HD clarity—even at night. This cam is compatible with several kinds of garage doors, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa. Now e xhale a sigh of relief knowing you can close your garage remotely.