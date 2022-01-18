Omystyle King-Sized Reversible Weighted Blanket | $145 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



The king of blankets has arrived. The Omystyle King-Sized Reversible Weighted Blanket is, again, king-sized, reversible, offers 25lbs. of comfort, and is now 50% off at Amazon. Yes, I’m sure: The blanket retails for $290 at full price, but Amazon already has it down to $170. Clip the coupon below and poof, this behemoth will only run you $145. Offered in a goes-with-everything shade of gray and designed for couples, the blanket is ideal for people who experience anxiety, restfulness, and any other reason you may want Grizz and Dotcom to come sit on you. Plus, it even has two textures to choose from! Sweet dreams.