Holiday Styling String Light Poles | $76 | Amazon

With warmer weather on its way, it’s an excellent time to try and sort out your outdoor areas. If you’re hoping to light them up a bit, then these Holiday Styling String Light Poles could be perfect for you. They’re on sale for $76 until the 29th, and come with two nine-foot poles, three brackets to use, and six screws, which means you’ll have everything you need except the lights. They can hold up any string light too, which means you can mix and match to suit the mood.