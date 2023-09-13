Let This Robot Mow the Lawn For You — And Save $450 When You Buy One Now

It feels like robot vacuums have been around forever. (And seriously, if you haven’t tried one yet, what are you waiting for?) But we haven’t seen that many other set-it-and-forget-it devices to make household and yard care easier. Enter: this robot lawn mower from Greenworks, one of our favorite names in yard care. It works just like you’d imagine, allowing you to save time and stress as you keep your lawn neat and tidy. No more procrastination on mowing the lawn , no more arguments over when to do it. Just let this tool (now 28% off at Best Buy) handle it.

Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower | 28% off | Best Buy

The mower is fully programmable, and like a robot vacuum, it automatically docks itself when running out of battery, so you’ll neve r lose it somewhere in your yard. And there’s another perk — according to reviewers , the mower is just fun and relaxing to watch. So add convenience (and entertainment) to your routine when you purchase one now at Best Buy.