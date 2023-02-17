It's all consuming.
Let This Eufy RoboVac Robot Vacuum for 35% Do All the Cleaning for You

Save $70 on a self-cleaning robot vacuum that can handle hardwood and carpets alike.

Joe Tilleli
The robot vacuum moves along a hardwood floor collecting debris.
Photo: eufy

There are a lot of household products labeled “Smart” products for reasons that feel like a gimmick. And yet, the robot vacuum feels like it earns that title. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. I don’t need to clean myself as frequently and am greeted by a freshly vacuumed apartment every day I come home. The eufy by Anker RoboVac robot vacuum is an excellent option. This self-cleaning robot vacuum has a high-capacity battery that lets it operate a full 100 minutes before needing to retreat to its charging station.

eufy by Anker RoboVac Robot Vacuum| $130 | Amazon

Right now, the eufy by Anker RoboVac robot vacuum is 35% off. Let yourself enjoy a lovely clean home without lifting a finger.

