Ariete Vintage Espresso Machine | $160 | Target

Until now, the fanciest you’ve been able to be about your caffeine involves a French press. Or maybe you have a Moca pot. But imagine how much fancier you could be with your own personal countertop espresso machine, like this one from Ariete Vintage, on sale for $160 at Target right now. Imagine it: you could make your own lattes, cortados, americanos, or even just good old-fashioned cappuccinos, right from the comfort of your own home. Assuming you’re the type to go get coffee every day, spending $5 or more every time, this bad boy would pay for itself in just over a month. I mean, it already pays for itself in the smugness you get to have over how you don’t drink drip coffee at home—smugness which will multiply, if my math is correct, by at least 20 times. Anyway, I’ll take an ancho chile-spiced mocha with whipped cream, please. Add pumpkin spice, because I like to do what makes me happy.