Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid | $250 | Amazon

Sick of sweeping/never actually do it, but feel like you should? The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is a great-for-the-price robot vacuum, which basically sums up my Gizmodo review from last year, even if doesn’t quite get everything on the first try. I ended up keeping the Eufy around, and became one of those people who runs their robot vacuum every night. What I said in the initial review has all held true: it mostly does its job, very quietly, occasionally leaving things behind as it does so. It gets stuck more often than the fancier Roomba J-series I got a couple months ago, and I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve actually used the mopping function, as it’s literally just a pad you stick on the back of it that smears water on your floor. At its current sale price of $120 off, it’s an even better value than it was then, particularly given its Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, limited mop functionality, and mapping ability. Granted, the maps are transient and it doesn’t seem to save and update them the way fancier robots do—so you won’t be labeling individual rooms and telling the robot to go clean specific areas—but it’s useful for checking after a clean to see if the RoboVac actually touched the whole area you put it in.

One function I actually love and use a lot is the manual control option. It’s simple, but very effective when you notice it’s going home and it didn’t actually get everything, and it opens up the possibility of robot vacuum races, which I never considered until just now (although I did pit the Eufy against my old Roomba in a vacuum-off, and found that although it finished its job much faster, it wasn’t as thorough). I’ve missed manual control on the new Roomba, even if that robot tends to leave a lot less behind when it cleans.