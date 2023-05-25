Summer is here. Time to lay outside in the sun — listening to music, reading a book, and working on that tan. Do so as comfortably as you can with the help of an inflatable lounger. This extra large tanning bed here by Sloosh can be used either directly on the lawn or used as a pool float. It measures in at 85" long and 57" wide so you’ll have no problem fitting more than one person on it. The built-in pillow provides your neck and back additional support and the ribbed air cushion base makes your sun tanning experience even more cozy.

Sloosh XL Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Typically this pool lounger tanning bed goes for a full $60. At the time of writing, it’s been marked down by $10 and you can save another $10 by clipping the coupon on the item page.