Macy’s VIP Sale - Home Goods | Up to 30% Off

On this last day of Macy’s VIP Sale, consider Macy’s home section. Macy’s has a very generous definition of home goods; you can grab anything from kitchenware to luggage sets, but mostly comfy home furnishings for up to 30% off—and an extra couple bucks if it’s already on sale. Instead of perusing thousands upon thousands of pages, check out these notable deals on furniture and more.

Miss the Labor Day mattress sales? No worries—a handful of really nice Sealy hybrid mattresses are included in the VIP sale. This Queen-size mattress is “cushion firm,” which is firm with a slight give. Enjoy better sleep supported by the foam-encased spring layers!

Two stools and a bar-height table. Nice! Perfect for kitchen nooks and extra counter space. Display your fine china or some extra cereal boxes on that side shelf. Your choice, bud!

Check out this trendy little ladder bookcase. It stands 6' high, with tapered sides for a sleek look. B ooks, throw blankets, plants, collectibles: the world is yours, decor hero . It’s available in white and ~espresso ~, and is made of solid wood.

Here’s your holiday hint: moms love throw blankets. Grandmas and aunts also love throw blankets. Even if you’re not a family matriarch, you will probably also love a throw blanket, especially in a rich, textured knit. Functional and cozy!

Soooooo many different suitcases are included in this Macy’s sale. This Samsonite suitcase, exclusive to Macy’s, has multidirectional wheels and a spacious interior. The polycarbonate exterior is scratchproof, so it can handle all the excitement of an airplane overhead bin.