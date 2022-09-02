Happy Labor Day! If you’re trawling Amazon for some basic deals—stuff you’ll use every single day—we’ve picked out some of the best life-improving home stuff. All of these products are at their lowest price ever, so seize the Labor Day opportunity to take home something good.

Crisp 100% bamboo sheets will whisk you away to a resort-hotel experience in your own home. The bamboo creates a cooling effect, and its deep-pocket design keeps sheets in place. Though the sale varies by size and color, we dig this full-size, pleasing neutral called “sand.”

Once you’ve slept well, wake up and make a beautiful cup of coffee with this 27oz pour over. No worries about buying filters here—this pour over is paperless. People say pour over is the “right way” to extract coffee ... I am intrigued.

You’re a grown person, you meal prep—and maybe you bake some treats for your friends too. That’s lovely: this glass container set will keep you fed and organized. Leak-proof and airtight, this keeps the food tastes in, and the rest of the fridge out.

Give your fuzzy friend a nice brush and detangle their shedding hair. These bristles are comfortable for your dog—and the handle is ergonomic for you. What’s a spa day but getting all that ... dead ... skin and hair ... off your gorgeous, shiny coat. Let your dog have the same!!!

Even if you don’t drink whiskey, your brother-in-law does, and I’d put money on that. The holidays are sound the corner, after all. This set has elegant twist-shaped glasses, with granite whiskey stones and little serving tongs.

Take 22% off one of Amazon’s bestselling pillows and head to bed at the end of your day dreamily! The f luffy gel-fiber interior bounces back after a good rest, and they are, somehow, machine washable. Allergy-friendly! We stan an easy-to-clean legend.