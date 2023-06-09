As we head into summer, a combination of pollen and heat waves will make air quality a regular conversation. To stay informed about the quality in your home, your area, and so on, this $55 Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is just the trick. It stays connected with your purifiers, fans, and dehumidifiers to make adjustments and set routines.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor | $55 | 21% Off | Amazon

Using the app, you can track and measure five different factors about your air quality. Alexa can detect poor quality and send you alerts on your phone or Echo devices. That’s where the interconnectedness with your other smart air devices comes in handy. Aren’t routines great? Anyway—grab this while it’s 21% off and prep for the summer ahead.