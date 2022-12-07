We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Keurig Sale | Up to 32% Off | Amazon

Keurig: a brand synonymous with coffee convenience . And in some ways? They’ve expanded that label, with machines like the K-Café Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker. My goodness, it has Wi-Fi, and you can customize your brew right from your phone and froth milk with it. You can ask Alexa! That’s next level. That one is 20% off—but select Keurigs are up to 32% off at Amazon. Like this Keurig machine with equally as customizable settings for just $109. Look, not everyone likes coffee—and if you’re the only one in the house who does, a single-cup machine does the trick. You can’t beat that.