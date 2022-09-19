Roomie Tec Cordless Stick Vacuum | $88 | Amazon



Vacuuming isn’t the worst chore for most people, but it’s still a pain to have to do it regularly. You can make things a lot easier with the right tool tough, and this Roomie Tec Cordless Stick Vacuum is not only ready to help you clean your home, but also 41% off today at $88. The Roomie Tec Cordless Stick Vacuum is cord-free which makes it way easier to use on stairs and weird spots in the house, it’s easy to empty, has up to 25 minutes of run time, it’s really light, uses special systems to deal with pet hairs, and can also be switched into a handheld mode for your car.