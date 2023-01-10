Keep Your Car Cleaner In 2023 With These Two Miracle Products

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner | $34 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover | $26 | Amazon

Stop eating in your car. You’re getting crumbs everywhere. If you can’t (or don’t want to) do that, then pick up the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner so you can at least suck up all those gross pieces of bread all over your seats and fries on the floorboards. Hey, maybe it’s not even you making a mess of your car. Maybe it’s your kids. I’m gonna tell you the same thing: get this vacuum. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and it’ll be there in your car whenever you need it. It even has a washable double filter so you can keep it primed and ready for dust and filth collection. When you’re not using it, just throw it in the trunk. But don’t miss out on it for this price, which is valid until Jan. 14. Be sure to clip the coupon to get this deal.

Do you have dogs? Do you travel with them? RIP your car seats. Even the cleanest dogs sometimes get filthy paws. Save yourself some heartbreak and cleaning costs for your car seats by grabbing the Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover. It’s perfect for your backseat, and can withstand your pet’s paws and claws enough so you don’t have to worry about them breaking through. It’ll protect your seats from getting dog hair all over them or dirt, or pet puke, or whatever messes your furry friends like to make. Plus, it’s easy to clean. Just vacuum up most messes. Hey! You can use the vacuum seen above in this very post. It’s easy to install (it comes in various sizes) and it’s a lot better than just giving in and letting your seats get super filthy. It’s on sale until Jan. 14, so make sure you grab yours soon — and clip the coupon to get this deal.

