“Drink more water” has got to be at least 500 people’s New Year’s Resolution, and I’ll get the census bureau to fact check that for me. Thankfully, that is a very achievable resolution so long as you have a water bottle to carry around. And though those high-tech, made-for-camping bottles claim they keep water cold for 12 to 18 hours, it can’t hurt to add some ice cubes to them. This silicone ice tray is only $12 right now, and makes ice that slips right into your water bottle. These skinny little ice shapes will melt down and keep your water cool all dang day. Because nothing is worse than taking a sip of warm-to-hot water that’s been sitting in your bag. Yuck.