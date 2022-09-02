Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat | $190 | 24% Off | Best Buy
It can be so uncomfortable to just ... exist at the wrong temperature. Thankfully, this third-generation Google Nest Thermostat is smart enough to regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. Within a week, this thermostat will learn to accommodate your needs—like what temp you like when you’re bustling around, or automatically adjusting to Away mode to conserve energy when you’re not home. Use the Nest app to adjust the temperature yourself and review your home energy report—it’s all super seamless. Look, just stay cool and take a hot 24% off this thermostat at Best Buy.