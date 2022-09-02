Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat | $190 | 24% Off | Best Buy



It can be so uncomfortable to just ... exist at the wrong temperature. Thankfully, this third-generation Google Nest Thermostat is smart enough to regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. Within a week, this thermostat will learn to accommodate your needs—like what temp you like when you’re bustling around, or automatically adjusting to Away mode to conserve energy when you’re not home . Use the Nest app to adjust the temperature yourself and review your home energy report—it’s all super seamless . Look, just stay cool and take a hot 24% off this thermostat at Best Buy.