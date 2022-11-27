We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Cyber Monday | Wayfair

Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is ... actually, starting today. Wayfair’s big-deal deals are continuing into this week, with a Cyber Monday roundup you won’t want to miss. Check out these doorbuster deals for cyberspace savings.

Well, it’s a good basic coffee machine that grinds beans. Makes 12 cups. Fuel for the whole family. And it keeps the carafe warm too—so everyone can go back for a second cup.

No, it’s not the most beautiful vacuum, but it’s one that’ll get the job done: “the job” being power-cleaning your upholstery and hard floors. It’s a HUGE wet and dry vacuum for deep cleaning messes.

A stackable, nonstick cookware set to supplement a home cook’s arsenal—or to give new life to your buddy with a new apartment. Nonstick and dishwasher safe, this set makes cleanup a breeze.

A KNIFE!!! NO!!! Yes, actually. This set of 16 knives are dishwasher safe and nestle into their block home. Made of durable stainless steel, they cover a wide variety of needs, from chopping to cutting bread.

The crown jewel of every pastry chef’s kitchen, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, is a sweet 22% off during Cyber Monday. Gift it or add it to your counter top for all your bread-making needs (kneads).

