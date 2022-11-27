Cyber Monday | Wayfair
Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is ... actually, starting today. Wayfair’s big-deal deals are continuing into this week, with a Cyber Monday roundup you won’t want to miss. Check out these doorbuster deals for cyberspace savings.
Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffeemaker | $100
Well, it’s a good basic coffee machine that grinds beans. Makes 12 cups. Fuel for the whole family. And it keeps the carafe warm too—so everyone can go back for a second cup.
Bissell PowerClean Bagless Wet and Dry Vacuum | $80
LG OLED C1 Series 65" 4K Smart TV
Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you'll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.
No, it’s not the most beautiful vacuum, but it’s one that’ll get the job done: “the job” being power-cleaning your upholstery and hard floors. It’s a HUGE wet and dry vacuum for deep cleaning messes.
All-In-One 12 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set | $77
A stackable, nonstick cookware set to supplement a home cook’s arsenal—or to give new life to your buddy with a new apartment. Nonstick and dishwasher safe, this set makes cleanup a breeze.
Henckels 16 Piece Knife Block Set | $136
A KNIFE!!! NO!!! Yes, actually. This set of 16 knives are dishwasher safe and nestle into their block home. Made of durable stainless steel, they cover a wide variety of needs, from chopping to cutting bread.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer | $350
The crown jewel of every pastry chef’s kitchen, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, is a sweet 22% off during Cyber Monday. Gift it or add it to your counter top for all your bread-making needs (kneads).
