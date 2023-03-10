It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Automotive

Keep an Eye on Your Kid With This 29% Off Car Mirror

29% off plus coupon, actually. Hey—don't put that sock in your mouth.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Keep an eye on your beautiful babe with this mirror.
Keep an eye on your beautiful babe with this mirror.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Driving with a child? Nervewracking. That’s precious cargo you got there, pal! It’s tempting to keep looking back to see if they’re, you know, still there—but I promise you, there’s something easier. So Peep’s baby mirror securely attaches to the headrest so you can peep at your beautiful babe from the driver’s seat. It’s made of shatterproof glass, and doesn’t easily slide around.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

So Peep Adjustable Baby Car Mirror | $24 | 29% Off + Coupon | Amazon

Babies also think looking in a mirror is cool and novel—so they get a nice distraction while you’re driving too. They know you’re there—and you know they’re there—so nobody cries hysterically while you’re running errands. 

Advertisement
HomeAutomotive