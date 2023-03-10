Keep an Eye on Your Kid With This 29% Off Car Mirror

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Driving with a child? Nervew racking. That’s precious cargo you got there, pal! It’s tempting to keep looking back to see if they’re, you know, still there—but I promise you, there’s something easier. So Peep’s baby mirror securely attaches to the headrest so you can peep at your beautiful babe from the driver’s seat. It’s made of shatterproof glass, and doesn’t easily slide around.

So Peep Adjustable Baby Car Mirror | $24 | 29% Off + Coupon | Amazon

Babies also think looking in a mirror is cool and novel—so they get a nice distraction while you’re driving too. They know you’re there—and you know they’re there—so nobody cries hysterically while you’re running errands.

G/O Media may get a commission Clip Coupon and Buy for $24 at Amazon