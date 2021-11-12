Instant Pot Duo Crisp | $130 | Amazon



Unsure of whether you should cave and get that Instant Pot everyone seems to rave about? And what about that air fryer that’s so popular these days? Problem solved: The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is $130 on Amazon right now. That’s $20 off the original price, or 13% if you’re into the whole percentage thing. This handy multifunctional device can replace a surprising amount of your kitchen gadgets, and won’t take up too much room on your counter or shelf. The classic Instant Pot can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, warm, and more, but the Duo model adds an air fryer (and dehydrator) that provides even more options for food prep. I legit love my Instant Pot, and I am now envious that this one exists.