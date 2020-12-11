Join for Walmart+ and Fuel up for Less

Image : Walmart+

What would you do if you had an extra 2 and a half hours a week? Would you Zoom with your grandmother or cuddle on the couch with your fur baby? Time is the one commodity we can’t trade or negotiate for; it’s priceless. Elisia Holsinger became a member of Walmart+ because she worked full time, and saving every moment is important to her.

“I can add stuff all week long to the app as I run out,” she tells me. As a busy working woman, the membership saves her time and makes grocery shopping easier.

The benefits of Walmart+ include saving 2.5 hours a week on grocery shopping*. Simply use the website or app and do your shopping on the go. Walmart+ is a new kind of membership, offering you free delivery from your store. Get yourself groceries & more, from gifts and clothing to electronics. Since the beginning of the pandemic, grocery shopping is often the only time people leave their homes and interact with humanity. That means long lines in the cold as stores limit the number of shoppers, jam-packed aisles, and tired cashiers. Time, especially in these tough times, is invaluable.

Walmart+ has the solution for all of us who don’t find pandemic shopping romantic. With W+ free shipping*, no order minimum on items from Walmart.com as well as free delivery from your store** on groceries and more as fast as the same day, you can order whatever you need.

Craving a Pie?

Walmart+ has you covered. You can choose from sweet potato, pecan, lemon meringue, and a long list of others. The moment you decide you want it, pick up your phone and place your order. That pie, groceries, and more will be delivered as soon as today, at the low prices you know and love.

Get Member Prices on Fuel

If the grocery benefits weren’t enough, Walmart+ also helps you save your pennies at the pump, and who doesn’t want that?

When I asked Chloe Slaven, a Walmart+ member, if she used her membership’s fuel benefit, she said she had just recently learned of it. “When I initially signed up, I must’ve missed that benefit as it didn’t influence my membership decision, but it was a nice added surprise bonus to read about earlier this week!”

At the pump, Walmart+ saves you 5 cents per gallon at most Walmart and Murphy fuel stations. Walmart+ members also get access to member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers.

So, How Much Does It Cost?

For just $2 a week***, get all the benefits of Walmart+, save money, time, and do all your shopping on one website or just use the app. The membership pays for itself after just two deliveries ****. What are you waiting for? Wouldn’t you rather spend time with your loved ones at home than wait in yet another checkout line? Chloe and Elisia both made the investment, and regularly use their membership. You will too.

*Saving based on 3 store trips per week. Excludes time spent shopping online. $35 min. order. Restrictions apply.

*Excludes oversized, freight, & Marketplace items.

** $35 min. Restrictions apply

***Annual plan only, calculated based on 52 weeks.

**** Based on the $7.95 delivery fee.