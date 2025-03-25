It's Walmart Super Savings Week, Which Means Up to 50% off All Products

Springtime is finally upon us, and Walmart is welcoming the warmer weather and longer days with a ton of deals across all product lines. Just about everything from Smart TVs to above-ground pools to memory foam mattresses to electric scooters are all seeing massive discounts. In fact, the savings go as high as 50% off on select products.

Walmart has handily organized a Top 100 Deals list for readers to peruse. The Nintendo Switch Lite is $72 off, down to just $186. Get yourself a zero-gravity massage chair to relax your full body as you think about how you saved yourself a staggering $1,170 after only paying $630. You can even save five bucks on a six-pack of Saratoga Natural Spring Water, I suppose for dunking your face into as part of your morning routine.

You can also explore a range of electronics and find some massive discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 dropped down to just $99. The 2022 Apple iPad is a cool $80 in four different color options. You can even get the PlayStation 5 Slim with a disc drive for over $100 off.

Sports and fitness products are also seeing some big savings. You secure yourself a Huffy 26" Rock Creek mountain bike for under $100 or a new basketball hoop for $82 off.