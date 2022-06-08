Our Table Preston 6-Piece Mixologist Set | $40 | Bed Bath & Beyond



In the mood for new home bar ideas? We thought so. After all, it’s Having People Over season, and you always want to impress. Bed Bath & Beyond’s exclusive Our Table Preston 6-Piece Mixologist Set is just the thing you need to do it. It includes one 30 oz. cocktail shaker, a wooden muddler, a beaker, a dual-sided jigger for measuring, a strainer, and a proper stirrer. A kit like this on yourself says “I’m a person who knows how to craft a cocktail,” or at the very least, that you want to project the appearance of that. Whether you’re into mojitos, martinis, Manhattans, or something even more involved, one kit is all you’ll need to get your party started. Seriously. 30 oz. is a lot of booze. Plus, a beaker and a swizzle stirrer? Do I hear batched cocktails ahead of your next event? I think so. FYI, t he kit is made from wood, glass, and stainless steel, so hand washing is recommended. As is inviting over a friend or writer from the internet who told you about this set.