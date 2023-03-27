It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Impress Your Friends With a 25% Off Inflatable Hot Tub

"Aww the Airbnb doesn't have a hot tub?" Well, you have one.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This inflatable hot tub has 140 bubble jets!
This inflatable hot tub has 140 bubble jets!
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

What if you showed up to the annual friend vacation with this 25% off inflatable hot tub? What if the cabin you guys always rent has no hot tub, but you set up shop on the deck with the hot tub’s included pump and then invited your pals to lounge with you? 140 bubble jets cannot be wrong.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa | $485 | 25% Off | Amazon

Use the control panel to set the temperature and pressure. Worry not, this three-times fortified material is stress-tested to ensure durability. It has a filter. it has a cover. It is #2 in Amazon’s bestselling inflatable hot tubs. Only the best of the best for your relaxation. 

Advertisement