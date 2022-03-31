Scratch Off World Map Poster | $17 | Amazon



You like to travel? Keep track of where you’ve been with this enormous Scratch Off World Map Poster. It’s 15% off at Amazon, which means you’re only spending $17 on an item of organization-slash-decor that reminds you of the world outside of your apartment. Prove to those Tinder dates that you really do love to travel! It’s also extremely fun, presumably, for kids to play with. Educational and all that. I don’t know. It’s a big scratch off poster. It’s fun!

Advertisement