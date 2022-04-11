SensorPEDIC Pillow | $21 | Amazon



A good night’s sleep can make all the difference in how your day goes. Good pillows can be one of the easiest fixes for this. SensorPEDIC has its oversized gel-infused memory foam pillow for just $21 . Normally these pillows run up to $60, so this is a great deal for a troubled sleeper.

These pillows are made with iCool technology if you tend to run a little hot in slumber. The memory foam provides comfort all night long and is contoured for side and back sleepers. Memory foam pillows also provide excellent support for your head and your neck and shoulders . The foam is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, and the knit covers zip off, so they’re easy to toss in the wash. These pillows are perfectly priced , so if you were thinking about grabbing one, now is the time.