Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Home

You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Prime Day 2020
Prime Day 2020AmazonAmazon Deals
587
Save
Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

Top Offer: Spend $10 at Amazon Small Biz, Get $10 Back

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, delivering a 2-day bonanza of fantastic deals all across the retailer. We’re expecting thousands of items on sale, including some of the best prices we’ve seen all year.

Advertisement

If you’re planning on jumping on some serious deals come October 13-14, Amazon is offering a handful of ways to build up a cache of Prime Day credit that Prime members can spend freely during the event. You can earn Prime Day credit by buying groceries at Whole Foods, for example, or shopping at Amazon-partnered small businesses.

All told, as of this writing, you can earn up to $165 dollars in Amazon credit. Here are the promotions that Amazon is offering ahead of Prime Day.

Advertisement

Spend $10, Get $10 at Amazon Small Biz

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

Here’s one promo that yields considerable returns for a good cause: Support small business, and still get a bonus reward in the end. Simply spend $10 or more at one of the small businesses of Amazon’s choice and you’ll get a $10 Prime Day credit (limit one per customer). Whether it’s pet supplies, toys, skincare, or electronics, you’re bound to find something you’d like.

G/O Media may get a commission
Prime Members Only: Score 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For $1
4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Spend $10, Get $10 at Whole Foods

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Whole Foods

Need groceries? Perfect: Prime members who shop at Whole Foods and spend at least $10 in a single transaction will get a $10 Amazon credit specifically for Prime Day. Whether you shop in-store, online, or via the mobile app, you’ll get the bonus bucks (one per customer).

Advertisement

Spend $10, Get $10 at Amazon Books/Pop-Up

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

If you have an Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up physical retailer near you and don’t mind making a visit in the next week, you’ll get a $10 Prime Day credit after spending at least $10 at either store. Amazon has 29 total locations in the United States between the two store types, although you’ll only get credit at one or the other (not both).

Advertisement

Spend $10, Get $10 at Amazon 4-Star

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

Amazon 4-Star is another type of Amazon retail store, featuring an array of items with at least a 4-star rating on the site—including books, gadgets, kitchen appliances, and more. Still, you can take home a separate $10 Prime Day credit if you spend at least $10 at a 4-Star store, separate from the aforementioned Books/Pop-Up deal. Amazon currently has 4-Star stores open in 15 states, with more on the horizon.

Advertisement

Spend $10, Get $10 at Amazon Go

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

What’s this? Another Amazon retail shop? Amazon Go is a bit different, taking a contactless approach in which you can get things like breakfast, lunch, and snacks without dealing with a cashier—the items you carry out are billed to the Amazon account on your phone. As with the other shops, you’ll get a $10 Prime Day credit for spending at least $10 at an Amazon Go location.

Advertisement

Spend $20, Get $5 on Kindle eBooks

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

Here’s a promotion in the same Prime Day window that doesn’t lock you to spending earned credit during Prime Day itself. Right now, if you spend $20 or more on eBooks via Amazon’s Kindle platform by October 12, you’ll get a $5 credit towards future eBooks. The credit is good for 21 days upon receipt, so at least you’ll have wiggle room to pick your next reads after Prime Day.

Advertisement

Spend $10, Get $10 at Amazon Fresh 

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

If you happen to live in the vicinity of the single current Amazon Fresh grocery store in Woodland Hills, California, then you can take advantage of this bargain. Spend $10 or more at the store between now and October 14 and scan the QR code in your Amazon app and you’ll get a $10 credit for Prime Day. According to the terms and conditions, this deal does not apply to the Amazon Fresh delivery service, only in-store purchases. More Amazon Fresh stores are coming to California and the Chicago area, but at least for now, this promo is exclusive to that one location.

Advertisement

Sign up for a Prime Rewards Credit Card, Get $100

Illustration for article titled You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How
Image: Amazon

If you shop at Amazon a lot and are on the hunt for a new credit card—or possibly a better one than what you have—then this deal might entice you to apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Credit Card. Sign up now, and you’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card you can spend whenever you want. A lesser deal is available to non-Prime members, as well: Sign up for the standard Amazon Rewards Credit Card and you’ll receive a $50 Amazon gift card. The standard card has fewer benefits, but you will need a Prime subscription to sign up for the Prime Rewards card mentioned above.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: WD 4TB External Drive, Rainfall Shower Head & Handheld Combo, Hidden USB Charger Camera, 3-Pack RGB Case Fans With Remote, Sun Protection UPF 50+ Tops, and More

What's the Best Insole for Walking?

For a Limited Time, Prime Members Can Save Big on the Best Snacks and Drinks to Fuel Your Days at Home

Keep the Free Games Going With 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $27