Image : Amazon

Top Offer: Spend $10 at Amazon Small Biz, Get $10 Back

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, delivering a 2-day bonanza of fantastic deals all across the retailer. We’re expecting thousands of items on sale, including some of the best prices we’ve seen all year.



Advertisement

If you’re planning on jumping on some serious deals come October 13-14, Amazon is offering a handful of ways to build up a cache of Prime Day credit that Prime members can spend freely during the event. You can earn Prime Day credit by buying groceries at Whole Foods, for example, or shopping at Amazon-partnered small businesses.



All told, as of this writing, you can earn up to $165 dollars in Amazon credit. Here are the promotions that Amazon is offering ahead of Prime Day.

Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Here’s one promo that yields considerable returns for a good cause: Support small business, and still get a bonus reward in the end. Simply spend $10 or more at one of the small businesses of Amazon’s choice and you’ll get a $10 Prime Day credit (limit one per customer). Whether it’s pet supplies, toys, skincare, or electronics, you’re bound to find something you’d like.



Image : Whole Foods

Need groceries? Perfect: Prime members who shop at Whole Foods and spend at least $10 in a single transaction will get a $10 Amazon credit specifically for Prime Day. Whether you shop in-store, online, or via the mobile app, you’ll get the bonus bucks (one per customer).



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

If you have an Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up physical retailer near you and don’t mind making a visit in the next week, you’ll get a $10 Prime Day credit after spending at least $10 at either store. Amazon has 29 total locations in the United States between the two store types, although you’ll only get credit at one or the other (not both).



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Amazon 4-Star is another type of Amazon retail store, featuring an array of items with at least a 4-star rating on the site—including books, gadgets, kitchen appliances, and more. Still, you can take home a separate $10 Prime Day credit if you spend at least $10 at a 4-Star store, separate from the aforementioned Books/Pop-Up deal. Amazon currently has 4-Star stores open in 15 states, with more on the horizon.



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

What’s this? Another Amazon retail shop? Amazon Go is a bit different, taking a contactless approach in which you can get things like breakfast, lunch, and snacks without dealing with a cashier—the items you carry out are billed to the Amazon account on your phone. As with the other shops, you’ll get a $10 Prime Day credit for spending at least $10 at an Amazon Go location.



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Here’s a promotion in the same Prime Day window that doesn’t lock you to spending earned credit during Prime Day itself. Right now, if you spend $20 or more on eBooks via Amazon’s Kindle platform by October 12, you’ll get a $5 credit towards future eBooks. The credit is good for 21 days upon receipt, so at least you’ll have wiggle room to pick your next reads after Prime Day.



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

If you happen to live in the vicinity of the single current Amazon Fresh grocery store in Woodland Hills, California, then you can take advantage of this bargain. Spend $10 or more at the store between now and October 14 and scan the QR code in your Amazon app and you’ll get a $10 credit for Prime Day. According to the terms and conditions, this deal does not apply to the Amazon Fresh delivery service, only in-store purchases. More Amazon Fresh stores are coming to California and the Chicago area, but at least for now, this promo is exclusive to that one location.

Advertisement

Image : Amazon

If you shop at Amazon a lot and are on the hunt for a new credit card—or possibly a better one than what you have—then this deal might entice you to apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Credit Card. Sign up now, and you’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card you can spend whenever you want. A lesser deal is available to non-Prime members, as well: Sign up for the standard Amazon Rewards Credit Card and you’ll receive a $50 Amazon gift card. The standard card has fewer benefits, but you will need a Prime subscription to sign up for the Prime Rewards card mentioned above.