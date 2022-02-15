Coffee Gator Coffee Canister | $22 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Coffee Gator Insulated French Press | $28 | Amazon



If your main reason for not using a French press is that all the coffee after your first cup is cold, then you just ran out of excuses, bucko, because this Coffee Gator French press, on sale for $27 off its usual $55 price, holds in heat with its vacuum layer, keeping your coffee warmer for up to 60 minutes longer than a traditional glass French Press would. It’s also got a double-layer filter to keep your coffee free of sludge and full of flavor. It comes with a little travel canister for beans, too, so you can keep your whole beans fresh. If you need a little more bean-holding capacity, pick up this 1.9L Coffee Gator bean container with date tracker and CO2 release valve for $22 after you clip the coupon—that’s a $7 discount—and you can keep your beans fresh for longer, preserving their flavor. The claim is that the canister releases the CO2 that the beans give off to prevent it harming the beans’ flavor, while keep oxygen out. I’m just a country lawyer, so I don’t understand how this works, but it’s almost certainly better than keeping your beans in a bag.