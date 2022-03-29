Coffee Gator Espresso Machine | $122 | Amazon



We’ve all pretty much figured out how to make our own coffee from home, but even two years into a pandemic, espresso can feel like kind of a reach. Fortunately, for those of us who like our quality morning beverages and hate needing to put effort into anything before our day really starts, the Coffee Gator Espresso Machine is 40% off at Amazon. For just $122, which is the lowest I’ve seen it, we can get the top-selling gadget in the Semi-Automatic Espresso Maker category and plunk it on our countertops! It takes ground beans and espresso pods. There’s a milk frother for café-inspired drinks, should you have the patience to use it. The machine includes a scoop, tamp, baskets in multiple sizes, and is even easy to clean. Seriously, it could not do more to help espresso novices take their morning coffee the way the rest of the world does. Oh, and there’s a portafilter to help us control our drink’s richness and flavor, but we don’t have to mess with that one just yet. I don’t think.

