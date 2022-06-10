Does your dad like to cook? Does he like to clean the house, especially if a child has recently brought birthday party glitter into it? Are you, perhaps, a father who can relate to these scenarios? If so, you’ll want to jump aboard the Father’s Day Sale happening at both Shark Clean and Ninja Kitchen right now. With savings on everything from robot vacuums to indoor grills, SharkNinja (yeah, they’re one thing) has you covered in time for Father’s Day. How much? You can save up to $150 on selected products from Ninja and $200 at Shark, plus 10% off on accessories when you enter promo code DAD at checkout.



The sale is on now and runs through Wednesday, June 15. Jump at the chance to be the favorite child this year by grabbing one of the items below.

How often do you want to vacuum? Is it never? Now imagine if you were your dad. So get him the gift of just sitting back with a giant book about the war (his choice of war) while the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base does its thing. It cleans row by row, room by room, and includes an efficient, self-cleaning brush roll. The smart vacuum is so intelligent, dad will probably forget he has it until you call him to ask how he’s enjoying it. It can be controlled via phone app or voice command. Best of all, you’ll save $80 on it when you use promo code DAD80 at checkout.



Razor-sharp kitchen knives. A fresh set of steak knives. German Stainless steel. A foolproof sharpening wheel. Kitchen shears. We have your attention, right? So go ahead and treat dad (or yourself, there aren’t rules) to the Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14-Piece Knife Block Set. The full set includes a chef, bread, santoku, boning, utility, and paring knife, as well as six steak knives, the block with built-in sharpener, and the aforementioned shears. They’ll stand the test of time in any kitchen. To get the $250 price, use promo code DAD50 at checkout.

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill & Air Fryer is misnamed. It doesn’t have two functions; it has six. This countertop whiz chargrills, air crisps, bakes, roasts, broils, and dehydrates, all on a wider-capacity base than standard Ninja Foodi devices. Plus, as the name suggests, it includes a built-in thermometer for extreme precision. The innovative technology within perfectly cooks (or defrosts, or reheats) whatever you put in it at the optimal temperature from every angle, so your meals are, you know, literally perfect. The price is already down to $200, with no additional coupon needed.



The only thing dads hate more than traffic or crumbs in the car is mysterious stains. Whether they’re from indoor-outdoor pets, muck leftover from soccer practice, or other nefarious substances, fathers simply cannot abide them. Save $30 and dad’s sanity with the Shark Steam & Scrub All-In-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Steam Mop. It has that many words in the title because it does that many things. Gentle but thorough, robust yet maneuverable, its innovative combo of rotating pads and steam “delivers up to 2x better stuck-on stain removal” when compared to traditional steam mops on sealed hard floors. Be a hero. Just remember to use promo code DAD30 at checkout.

The science-defying wonder that is the NinjaDual Brew Coffee Maker is something a true Gadget Dad will love. It can make regular filtered coffee and coffee pods at three strengths, so he can produce coffee bold enough to immediately pour over ice without it losing its kick. (So really, it’s more of a TripleBrew.) You’re also able to select from nine serving sizes and set a “keep warm” function that will last for four hours. Take $50 and the edge off of long overnight stays by entering DAD50 at checkout.

