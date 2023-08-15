It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Help Your Kid Sleep at Night With This 360° Night Light for $18

Save over 50% on this night light projector for children's bedrooms.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Help Your Kid Sleep at Night With This 360° Night Light for $18
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

When I was little, I had those glow-in-the-dark plastic stars adhered to my ceiling. What kids have now is way, way cooler. This night light projector has three different themes and projects a myriad of patterns upon the ceiling. Fill the ceiling with stars and moons, a sea world, or a dinosaur world. With 51 lighting effects and 17 light colors to choose from, the possibilities feel endless — at least for someone still learning to count. They can also dim between three different light levels.

Night Light Projector | $18 | Amazon

The night light projector is normally priced at $40, but right now it’s discounted by 50%. Plus, you’ll save another 10% when you clip the coupon.

Advertisement