It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Have a Valentines Spa Day at Home With This 35% Off Moen Rain Shower

Valentine's Day means improving your space for your beloved partner's enjoyment.

Erin O'Brien
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Moen Spa Rain Shower | $315 | 35% Off | Wayfair

If your partner was super impressed with the hotel’s rain shower last time you were on vacation together: buddy, I have a pretty good idea for you. This Moen rain shower is pretty impressive, and currently on-sale. Moen makes high-quality, stylish home fixtures that show attention to detail. This shower creates small droplets to maximize the water’s contact to your skin. This creates a steamy, misty atmosphere to an otherwise ordinary shower. And while many rain showers are fixed features, this has an adjustable and removable head. Home improvement is kind of romantic: it shows you can adjust and grow together.

