Happy New Year Decorations 2023 Kit | $16 | Amazon



So you’re hosting New Year’s Eve last minute, and it’s cold, and you don’t want to run to the party supplies store in 20° weather, and your family’s visiting? As Kermit the Frog might say, “Sheesh.” Well, this all-in-one kit is available on Amazon Prime, and you’re sure to get it in time for the party. You get those huge 2023 balloons, as well as black, gold, and confetti ones—the essential New Year’s color palette . The foil balloons are recyclable: the more you know! Set up the included banners and backdrop for a makeshift photo booth for all the fuzzy NYE memories . Now hand out those hors d’oeuvres and get the party going.