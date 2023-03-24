It's all consuming.
Subscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Outdoors

Grow Your Own Cocktail Herbs for 31% Off

This simple kit makes a great gift for Mother's Day or your favorite mixologist.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Grow your own garnishes for your perfect cocktail.
Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re interested in making bar-quality cocktails at home or know someone who is, this 31% discount on Plant Theatre’s cocktail garden kit is a great steal. Featuring mint, basil, and more, this kit makes a great Mother’s Day gift or fun little treat for your favorite mixologist.

Plant Theatre Cocktail Garden Kit | $18 | Amazon

Sow the seeds directly into your garden or use the pots provided with the kit to get your new garnishes started. At just $18, this kit will pay for itself quickly.

