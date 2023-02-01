Grill, Griddle, and More With the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro for 27% off

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Indoor Grill | $270 | Amazon



This indoor grill can do so much more than grill. You can griddle, air fry, dehydrate, broil, bake, and more. Choose to cook with the hood up or down. Up is great for high heat searing and will provide direct bottom heat only. Down will add cyclonic air that will get you faster and more even cooking. Perhaps throw it down when the burgers are just about ready so you can melt the cheese nicely on top. Then take them off and pop in some fries which you can air fry with a capacity of 4 qts. Right now, the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro is down 27%.