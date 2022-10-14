8-In-1 Maglight Utility Flashlight | $20 | StackSocial



If you, or someone you know, loves the kind of tool that has a multitude of uses in one little package, then you’ll be overjoyed to hear that this 8-In-1 Maglight Utility Flashlight is on sale today with 33% off, and it’s got some big old functions y’all. The 8-In-1 Maglight Utility Flashlight is, at its core, a super bright flashlight that provides 800 lumens at maximum power, has four light modes to fit whatever you want to do, has a built-in kickstand so it’s hands-free, has a carabiner, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, a bottle opener, and something called a mounting hole. It’s great for garages, outdoorsy types, and just people who like cool little gadgets.