XL Pop-Up UPF 50+ Beach Tent | $63 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Being outside is nice and all, but boy oh boy is the sun a dangerous thing. You really do need to take care of your skin out there, which is where this XL Pop-Up UPF 50+ Beach Tent comes into play . It’s down to $63 today from $86 as long as you clip the coupon, and is designed to help you stay cool in the sun. This pop-up tent is easy to erect, has UPF 50+ protection to help everyone inside keep safe, is water-resistant, and is large enough for up to six people as well. It’s a great little base when you’re out and about with friends, and pretty much essential if you’ve got a baby or young kids who need to be in the shade more.