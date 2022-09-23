Echo Show 8 | $80 | Amazon



Smart home tech can be really helpful for some people . You can get an answer to whatever question that pops into your head with ease, you can get the assistant to help your kids with homework , you can put on music easily, or you can even watch shows. The Echo Show 8 is a great hub for all of this stuff, and is 38% off today at $80. The Echo Show 8 has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. It’s a great way to stray into smart tech without having to commit completely.